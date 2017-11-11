Next week 13th to 19th November 2017

NEXT WEEKS EVENTS
13th to 19th November 2017
All Week (except Monday)
10:00
WhenSun, 13 August, 10:00 – 17:00
WhereBristol Museum & Art Gallery (map)
DescriptionTravel back in time 150 million years and dive into Bristol’s Jurassic seas. We dare you to come face to face with one very special creature – an eight metre long Pliosaurus called Doris. She’s the ultimate predator and you’ll be awestruck as you touch her skin, listen to her heartbeat and smell her disgusting breath! Then travel forward to the present day to find out more about this amazing beast. See her actual fossil – one of the world’s most complete – and play games to discover more about her life and death. All the family can have fun investigating the science that helped us bring her back to life. Ideal for children aged 3-11 years old. Discovered in Westbury, Wiltshire in 1994, our internationally significant specimen is the world’s only example of a new species of pliosaur – Pliosaurus carpenteri – and will be on public display for the first time. Pliosaurs are so big that it took ten years to prepare all the fossils that were found. Bristol Museum & Art Gallery opening times: Tue-Sun: 10am-5pm Closed Mondays except Bank Holiday Mondays and Mondays during Bristol school holidays: 10am-5pm
Monday 13th
Teme Valley Geological Society Lecture - The Coal Measures of Martley and Newent
When
Mon, 13 November, 10:00 – 11:00
Where
Martley Memorial Hall B4197 by Sports Ground (map)
Description
The Coal Measures of Martley and
Newent, by Dr Bernard Besly
Contact Janet 01886 821061 for the correct time
Dave Green - The Devonian Period
When
Mon, 13 November, 19:30 – 21:30
Where
Wynstones School, Stroud Road, Whaddon, Gloucester (map)
Description
The Devonian Period 419 to 358 million years ago, this period (whose existence was hotly disputed by Sedgwick and Murchison in the 1820s and 30s) saw the amalgamation of two parts of Britain (but strangely not including Devon!), the emergence of widespread land vegetation, closely followed by insects and terrestrial tetrapods. A major extinction, of disputed origin, wiped out a large proportion of life towards the end of the period. Half the world consisted of a vast ocean (Panthalassa), which, like the modern Pacific, was gradually being destroyed by subduction, in favour of the Rheic and PalaeoTethyian Oceans. Starts Mon 18th September for 10 weeks (not 16th or 23rd Oct), until 4th December Held at Wynstones School, Stroud Road, Whaddon, Gloucester from 7.30-9.30pm on Mondays. Cost £70 (including tea, coffee etc at breaktime!).
Contact Dave Green, Joys Green Farm, Forge Hill, Lydbrook, Glos GL17 9QU Tel 01594 860858
davegeostudies@gmail.com
Tuesday 14th
Note that the WEGA Lecture is TOMORROW!
Wednesday 15th
WEGA Lecture
When
Wed, 15 November, 19:30 – 21:00
Where
Earth Sciences Lecture Theatre, Wills Memorial Building, University of Bristol. (map)
Description
Italian Volcanoes, Lecture by Dr. Lidia Lonergan (Imperial College)
The Geology and Scenery of Italy: the Role of Earthquakes, Volcanoes and Tectonic Plates
Lidia Lonergan, Department of Earth Sciences, Imperial College London
This talk will illustrate how the theory of plate tectonics allows us to understand the main elements of the geology of Italy. The collision between the African and European plates, which started about 100 million years ago, is responsible for the growth of the impressive Alpine mountain chain and the Apennines that form the modern backbone of the Italian peninsula. The formation and evolution of these mountain chains is intimately related to the their adjacent low-lying Po and Adriatic plains. The subduction of an ancient ocean- Tethys (of which today’s Mediterranean is partly a remnant) also plays a role in tectonic history and can explain the volcanoes of the Aeolian Islands and Mount Etna. The active geological history continues today; Italy still lies along the African-Eurasian plate boundary. Africa continues to move closer to Europe at a rate of 8 mm per year closing the Mediterranean in its grip. As a result Italy is subject to ongoing earthquake and volcanic activity. I hope to show how an appreciation of the tectonics and internal forces of our planet may enrich your appreciation of the spectacular and varied scenery of Italy from the majestic pinnacles of the Dolomites to the barren lunar landscape of Vesuvius or Etna.
Thursday 16th
Thornbury Geology Group meeting
When
Thu, 16 November, 19:30 – 20:30
Description
Thornbury Geology Group, The Chantry, Thornbury, 7.30pm, contact 01454 416882
The group is is an offshoot of Thornbury and District Museum and we welcome new members.
Previous geological knowledge can be helpful but is not necessary as members are very willing to share their own knowledge with anyone keen to learn more about Earth Science.
The group is loosely following a pre-recorded lecture series which is supplemented by use of other material and geological specimens. On occasions a guest speaker will talk on their specialist topic.
Costs are met from attending members' monthly contributions and the group does not have membership subscriptions or a committee
Friday 17th
Saturday 18th
Sussex Mineral Show
When
Sat, 18 November, 10:00 – 16:30
Where
Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, West Sussex. (map)
Sunday 19th
