Next week 6th to 12th February 2017

NEXT WEEKS EVENTS

6th to 12th February 2017

The following is an extract from Bristol Geology Calendar

More details can be found in the Calendar and on the web sites of the relevant Society or organisation.


Monday



Tuesday

10:30
 DIGS Conservation Work
WhenTue, 7 February, 10:30 – 11:30
WhereWhitecliff, Poole Park, Poole. (map)
DescriptionConservation work at Whitecliff, Poole Park, Poole.

19:30
 WEGA Lecture
When

Tue, 7 February, 19:30 – 20:30   Note that this is not the usual second Tuesday!

WhereEarth Sciences Lecture Theatre, Wills Memorial Building, Park Street, Bristol (map)
DescriptionDr. Richard Scrivener, Metal Mining in South-west England: Past production and future prospects.

Wednesday


Thursday


Friday

19:00
 Cheltenham Mineral and Geological Society
WhenFri, 10 February, 19:00 – 21:00
WhereShurdington at The Century Hall (map)
DescriptionSome highlights of the geology of Montana Our guest speaker is Phil Redfern

Saturday

11:00
 OUGS - Severnside - Branch AGM
WhenSat, 11 February, 11:00 – 12:00
WhereNational Museum Cardiff, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NP. (map)
DescriptionBranch AGM Our Branch Annual General Meeting will take place at the National Museum Cardiff, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NP. Contact: Norman Nimmo-Smith [severnside@ougs.org] After the AGM itself, we will have the opportunity of a "Behind the Scenes" viewing of the museum's mineral collection courtesy of Tom Cotterell, the Senior Curator of Mineralogy. The branch library will be available and you will be able to borrow geology-related books from its large collection, as well as return any books borrowed previously.

Sunday
