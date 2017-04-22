Next week 24th to 30th April 2017

NEXT WEEKS EVENTS
24th to 30th April 2017
The following is an extract from Bristol Geology Calendar
More details can be found in the Calendar and on the web sites of the relevant Society or organisation.
19:30
WhenMon, 24 April, 19:30 – 21:30
WhereWynstones School, Stroud Road, Whaddon, Gloucester (map)
DescriptionThe Geology of the Oceans past and present (including plate tectonics, environments, and current/develop
ing ideas on oceanography and marine geology). Often
termed the last frontier to be explored on Earth, there have been great advances in our understanding of the oceanic realm over the past half century. This course
aims to study the main developments and what we might expect in the future, based on current research. Monday 24th April, for 10 weeks, until 10th July (not 1st nor
29th May). Held at Wynstones School, Stroud Road, Whaddon, Gloucester from 7.30-9.30pm on Mondays. Cost £70.
19:30
WhenTue, 25 April, 19:30 – 20:30
WhereEarth Sciences Lecture Theatre, Wills Memorial Building, Queens Road, Bristol, United Kingdom (map)
DescriptionAnnual General Meeting, followed by slide show of last years WEGA trip to NW USA - and then FREE wine and cheese!!!
WhenSaturday, 29 Apr 2017
WhereMeet at 10:00 am at the Crown public house (WR6 6PA) at the crossing of the B4204 and B4197 in central Martley (map)
DescriptionLeader: John Nicklin, Teme Valley Geological Society Meet at 10:00 am at the Crown public house (WR6 6PA) at the crossing of the B4204 and B4197 in central Martley. On this return visit to Martley we will be seeing the Carboniferous, Permian and Quaternary. It will be a drive and walk excursion so it would help if we could double- up at the meeting place due to limited parking at one site. There will be a few shortish walks, a couple of which are uphill and the slopes may be muddy. We may return to Martley at lunchtime where lunch could be taken at the pub (to be confirmed closer to the event).
