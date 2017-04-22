Footsteps in the Pyrenees

Triassic Pyrenean Reptile
The BBC reports on the finding of the footprints of a reptile in the Pyrenees of Catalonia. The maker of the footprints is probably a member of the Euparkeria and has been named as a new species Prorotodactylus mesaxonichnus.
Its importance is that it may represent the recovery of vertebrates after the major extinction at the end of the Permian.
But what is nice about this news is that there is a link to the original article which you can read in all its glory HERE. There is an abundance of maps, photos and interpretation which makes by little bit above look deeply inadequate!
