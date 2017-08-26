Next week 28th August to 3rd September 2017

NEXT WEEKS EVENTS
28th August to 3rd September 2017
WhenSun, 13 August, 10:00 – 17:00
WhereBristol Museum & Art Gallery (map)
DescriptionTravel back in time 150 million years and dive into Bristol’s Jurassic seas. We dare you to come face to face with one very special creature – an eight metre long Pliosaurus called Doris. She’s the ultimate predator and you’ll be awestruck as you touch her skin, listen to her heartbeat and smell her disgusting breath! Then travel forward to the present day to find out more about this amazing beast. See her actual fossil – one of the world’s most complete – and play games to discover more about her life and death. All the family can have fun investigating the science that helped us bring her back to life. Ideal for children aged 3-11 years old. Discovered in Westbury, Wiltshire in 1994, our internationally significant specimen is the world’s only example of a new species of pliosaur – Pliosaurus carpenteri – and will be on public display for the first time. Pliosaurs are so big that it took ten years to prepare all the fossils that were found. Bristol Museum & Art Gallery opening times: Tue-Sun: 10am-5pm Closed Mondays except Bank Holiday Mondays and Mondays during Bristol school holidays: 10am-5pm
18:00
WhenMon, 28 August, 18:00 – 21:00
WhereMartley Memorial Hall B4197 by Sports Ground (map)
DescriptionA series of 6 weekly Geo-Ambles with John Nicklin Contact 01886 888318
WhenSaturday, 2 Sep 2017
DescriptionDeadmaids Quarry Deadmaids quarry just to the west of Mere is an S.S.S.I. for the only clear location showing the junction between Upper Greensand and the Lower Chalk. The whole face is obscured by ivy, grass and brambles. Parking is at the back of the trading estate just next to the location. Bring gardening gloves, secateurs, loppers hard hat and eye defenders will keep out the debris. Bringing a packed lunch is recommended. This site is of importance both for the Chalk and for the Upper Greensand units of the Cretaceous. The quarry provides the finest available section in south west England of the Upper Greensand/Chalk transition as developed in the area to the north of a shallow area in the Cretaceous sea known as the ‘mid-Dorset Swell’. The unique and highly fossiliferous ‘Popple Bed’ is well exposed above the Chert Beds, and is of importance for the rich and diverse assemblage of fossil bivalves, gastropods, ammonites, brachiopods and echinoids which it contains, mainly as phosphatised casts. This is a key locality for study of the palaeontology of the lowermost part of the Chalk (the Cenomanian Stage) in Britain See: www.thegcr.org.
uk/SiteReports. cfm?Step=3v for more information about the location.
If you have any queries concerning the trip please contact Isabel Buckingham at isabelbuckingha m@btinternet.co m or tel 01985219313.
WhenSaturday, 2 Sep 2017
WhereSouth Hams, Devon (map)
Geology New and Old at Prawle Point : Dr Jenny Bennett We will be looking at the schist bedrock (both hornblende and mica) and some important Quaternary deposits indicating both cold and warm stages. Details from Celia Hadow [south.west.dev
on@ougs.org]
10:00
WhenSat, 2 September, 10:00 – 17:30
WhereLyndhurst Community Centre main car park, off High Street Lyndhurst Hampshire SO43 7NY (map)
DescriptionThe Hampshire Mineral & Fossil Show is held on the first Saturday of September every year in the ideally suited Lyndhurst Community Centre with fifty-six tables of mineral, fossil and geology related displays, for the enjoyment of our visitors, and also with many dealers in fine specimens, crystals and jewellery amongst others. For 2017 we are delighted to have a display from the The Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life. The Etches Collection is a new and unique experience, based on the collection of Steve Etches, local Kimmeridge fossil collector and expert, who over the last 30 years, has discovered, collected, prepared and researched over 2000 incredible late Jurassic Kimmeridgian specimens. These are now on display in the new, custom built Museum of Jurassic Marine Life at Kimmeridge which takes you back to a time before humans existed and a time when parts of Dorset were under the sea. This will be an unique opportunity to see some of the specimens from Steve's collection and to find out more about life in Jurassic period in what is now part of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset. To find out more about The Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life http://www.thee
tchescollection .org.
Again for 2017 we will also have displays by national and local groups and individuals showing their work in enhancing our knowledge of the geological history of the South Coast and beyond.
