Next Week Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th January

19:30
WhenWed, 25 January, 19:30 – 21:00
WhereS H Reynolds lecture Theatre, Wills Memorial Building, University of Bristol, BS8 1RJ (map)
DescriptionThe Geology Section’s Annual General meeting will consider the report on Section activities during 2016 and appoint the officers and committee to serve for 2017. It will be followed by presentations or short talks by members of the Section. It is hoped that this will include an account of the findings from the recent excavation at Welton Hill near Paulton.
19:30
WhenThu, 26 January, 19:30 – 21:30
WhereThe Chantry, Thornbury. (map)
DescriptionRocks and Minerals under the Microscope. This 10 week course aims to introduce you to the identification and description of rocks and their component minerals under the petrological microscope. This is a practical course, each participant will be provided with a microscope and a set of thin sections of rocks, and will work through a course at their own pace. Held at The Chantry, Thornbury. First meeting 7.30 – 9.30, Thurs 12th January until March 23rd (not Thurs 16th Feb) in the Buckingham Room. Max. numbers 20, “first come, first served” due to number of slide sets. Cost £75
WhenSunday, 29 Jan 2017
WhereField-trip – location to be confirmed (map)
DescriptionField-trip – location to be confirmed, but plans are afoot to have a leader from Exeter University, Tremough Campus. (In case of bad weather, the field-trip may be shortened or cancelled) For more information contact Trevor by email: trevorlockwood2
5@gmail.com
