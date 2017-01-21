Saturday, 21 January 2017

Non Uniformitarianism in Geology and Politics

How Geology Won the Election for Trump


HERE is a very interesting YouTube video showing how geology gave the recent election to Donald Trump. And he gives a good account of various aspects of geology too! His YouTube channel looks quite interesting too!

 I have a personal interest in this video because a picture he uses is MINE!!! At about 4 minutes 36 seconds is a picture of mine which has, with my permission, got onto Wikipaedia and which he makes good use of.

Banded Iron Formation, in Dales Gorge, Karajini National Park, Western Australia

Posted by at 15:45

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)