Non Uniformitarianism in Geology and Politics

How Geology Won the Election for Trump
HERE is a very interesting YouTube video showing how geology gave the recent election to Donald Trump. And he gives a good account of various aspects of geology too! His YouTube channel looks quite interesting too!
I have a personal interest in this video because a picture he uses is MINE!!! At about 4 minutes 36 seconds is a picture of mine which has, with my permission, got onto Wikipaedia and which he makes good use of.
|Banded Iron Formation, in Dales Gorge, Karajini National Park, Western Australia
