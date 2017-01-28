Next Week Monday 30th January to Sunday 5th February

NEXT WEEKS EVENTS
30th January to Sunday 5th February 2017
The following is an extract from Bristol Geology Calendar
More details can be found in the Calendar and on the web sites of the relevant Society or organisation.
Monday
Tuesday
19:00
WhenTue, 31 January, 19:00 – 20:00
WhereDWT HQ Forston, Dorchester (map)
DescriptionMeeting at DWT HQ Forston, Dorchester.
Wednesday
Thursday
19:15
WhenThu, 2 February, 19:15 – 20:45
WhereBath Royal Literary and Scientific Institution, 16 Queen Square, Bath (map)
DescriptionGreenhouse to Icehouse: reconstructing temperature change during the Eocene Dr. Gordon N. Inglis, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Organic Geochemistry Unit, School of Chemistry, The Cabot Institute, University of Bristol Throughout the Phanerozoic, and possibly throughout geological time, the Earth’s climate has oscillated between greenhouse and icehouse climate states. The most recent transition, from a greenhouse to an icehouse climate state, occurred during the Eocene-Oligocen
e transition. However, it remains unclear whether CO2 drawdown or some other factors were responsible for long-term cooling during the Eocene (56 to 34 Ma). In order to determine the primary driving mechanisms responsible, we compile and generate new records of marine and terrestrial temperature change during the Eocene epoch using a biomarker approach. Proxy estimates are compared to modeling simulations spanning each stage of the Eocene to help better constrain the drivers of long-term cooling during this time interval.
Our results indicate that terrestrial and marine settings were characterized by a long-term temperature maximum during the early Eocene. During the middle and late Eocene, there is a gradual decline in marine temperatures, especially at high-latitudes. The magnitude of cooling indicated by TEX86 is not supported by fixed-CO2 HadCM3L model simulations and provides indirect evidence that drawdown of CO2 (or some, as of yet unidentified, other factor(s)) was the primary forcing for long-term surface water cooling during the Eocene. This hypothesis is consistent with a new high-fidelity record of CO2 concentrations which constrains the relative decline in CO2 concentration through the Eocene to about fifty per cent (from ~1400 to ~770ppm).
19:30
WhenThu, 2 February, 19:30 – 21:30
WhereThe Chantry, Thornbury. (map)
DescriptionRocks and Minerals under the Microscope. This 10 week course aims to introduce you to the identification and description of rocks and their component minerals under the petrological microscope. This is a practical course, each participant will be provided with a microscope and a set of thin sections of rocks, and will work through a course at their own pace. Held at The Chantry, Thornbury. First meeting 7.30 – 9.30, Thurs 12th January until March 23rd (not Thurs 16th Feb) in the Buckingham Room. Max. numbers 20, “first come, first served” due to number of slide sets. Cost £75
Friday
Saturday
10:00
WhenSat, 4 February, 10:00 – 11:00
WhereMartley Memorial Hall B4197 by Sports Ground (map)
DescriptionGEOLAB 4th February 2017 at Martley Memorial Hall 10am For all those, young and old, who have never dared to enrol in a class on the mysterious subject of geology, this day is for you! A morning session in the classroom learning under expert tuition simple facts about the rocks that surround us. After a bring your own lunch, an afternoon in the field examining real rocks and how they shape the landscape. A moderate charge applies of £10 for adults, free to anyone in full time education. This will be a really worthwhile day that will enhance your understanding of the world around you and ad a whole layer of interest to future countryside exploration. Register your interest with me, John Nicklin, 01886 888318 or email martleypfo@gmai
l.com.
Sunday
